IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,384 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 156.7% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 13,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1,441.0% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 15,287 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 308.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 70,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.21, for a total transaction of $19,754,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 7,402,492 shares of company stock worth $245,646,770 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $253.82 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $184.21 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.