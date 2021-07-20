Renasant Bank Takes $295,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Renasant Bank purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,221 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.39.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 451,730 shares of company stock worth $79,508,573 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $157.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $162.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

