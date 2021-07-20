iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 129.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,763 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

