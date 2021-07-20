IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

