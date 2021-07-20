Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 431,547 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,547 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $31,000. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

