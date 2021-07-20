Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 50,228 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 211.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,228 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,992,000 after buying an additional 2,296,187 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after buying an additional 2,050,954 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after buying an additional 1,617,382 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,190,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.36 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

