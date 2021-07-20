STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Cap Tops $104.38 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00003971 BTC on major exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $104.38 million and $6.15 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00046334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.64 or 0.00737247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.