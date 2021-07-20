Minter Network Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $14.54 million and $10,347.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00036519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00095383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00143478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,457,125,874 coins and its circulating supply is 4,251,916,307 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

