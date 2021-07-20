AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.46 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 98.01 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.23.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.40.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,284,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,370.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $655,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,549.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,400 shares of company stock valued at $31,838,655. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

