BASIC (BASIC) Price Down 17.5% This Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $28.06 million and $1.13 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00046334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.64 or 0.00737247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

