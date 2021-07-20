Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $111.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

