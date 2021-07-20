Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter.

Shares of WHG stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $190.15 million, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Jcp Investment Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $447,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

