Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow Sells 2,314 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $21,358.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mathew Rekow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Mathew Rekow sold 3,808 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $43,335.04.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Mathew Rekow sold 3,093 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,930.00.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 485,044 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth $4,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 348,001 shares during the period. 12.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

