CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,045 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 7.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CDK Global by 17.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,159,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after purchasing an additional 144,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in CDK Global by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 580,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after purchasing an additional 67,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

