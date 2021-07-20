Man Group plc Grows Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.35% of PS Business Parks worth $14,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in PS Business Parks by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $151.37 on Tuesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.26 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.97.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

PSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total value of $399,750.00. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $544,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,200 shares of company stock worth $3,337,669. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

