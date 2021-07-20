Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $502,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,573 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PulteGroup by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 963,338 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in PulteGroup by 3,427.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 653,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 634,780 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,176,000 after purchasing an additional 597,853 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.21.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHM opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

