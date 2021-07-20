Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lessened by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.6% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,701 shares of company stock valued at $165,854,536. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,585.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,480.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,659.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,527.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

