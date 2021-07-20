Karpus Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,846 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 43.14% of Edoc Acquisition worth $15,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Edoc Acquisition by 12.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 13,749 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 101.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edoc Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADOC opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.05. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edoc Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edoc Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.