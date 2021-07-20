Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) Shares Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,193,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,225 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions worth $11,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 89.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 25.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ITAC opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

