Doheny Asset Management CA Has $1.26 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Doheny Asset Management CA lowered its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $289.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $298.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.00. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.03, a P/E/G ratio of 100.75 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,725,021 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

