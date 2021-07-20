Cooper Financial Group Has $294,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cooper Financial Group cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $256.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.91. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

