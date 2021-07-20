iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 62.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,243 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

IVW opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $75.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

