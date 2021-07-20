Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $9.60 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 195,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after buying an additional 2,835,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after buying an additional 1,104,188 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 482,589 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

