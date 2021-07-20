Cooper Financial Group Has $362,000 Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163,694 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $31.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20.

