Cooper Financial Group Sells 864 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CRO Abhay Parasnis sold 12,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,393.50. Also, CEO Marshall Kiev bought 500,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $4,925,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,133,658. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

ADBE opened at $602.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $611.62. The firm has a market cap of $286.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.