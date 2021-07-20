Inscription Capital LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after buying an additional 143,601 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,852,000 after buying an additional 134,384 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,643,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after buying an additional 72,742 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,460.22.

SHOP opened at $1,472.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,333.98. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,587.74. The firm has a market cap of $183.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

