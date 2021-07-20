Cooper Financial Group Makes New $323,000 Investment in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,019,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,100,000 after buying an additional 527,335 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,554,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,276,000 after acquiring an additional 635,574 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,190,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after acquiring an additional 255,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 275,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,401,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter.

AIA opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.40.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

