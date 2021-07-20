Quantstamp (QSP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $287,211.00

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $18.08 million and approximately $287,211.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00046334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.64 or 0.00737247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

