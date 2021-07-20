Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) vs. Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Head-To-Head Review

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Accuray has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Accuray and Integra LifeSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 0 2 0 3.00 Integra LifeSciences 1 4 4 0 2.33

Accuray currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.45%. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus price target of $72.89, indicating a potential upside of 12.19%. Given Accuray’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Accuray is more favorable than Integra LifeSciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accuray and Integra LifeSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $382.93 million 0.95 $3.83 million ($0.08) -48.88 Integra LifeSciences $1.37 billion 4.00 $133.89 million $2.45 26.52

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Accuray. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.8% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Accuray shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and Integra LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray 1.04% 5.51% 0.82% Integra LifeSciences 12.35% 15.63% 6.37%

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Accuray on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. Its CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. The company also offers the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. It markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through sales organizations, sales agents, and group purchasing organizations; and directly, as well as through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Asia, and South America to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. The Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segment includes offerings such as skin and wound repair, bone and joint fixation implants in the upper and lower extremities, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair. The company was founded by Richard E. Caruso in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

