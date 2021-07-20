Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.17). Express reported earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Express.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%. The company had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.51 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97. Express has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The company has a market cap of $295.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Express news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Express in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Express by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express (EXPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.