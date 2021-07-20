Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Short Interest Up 33.2% in June

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,800 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

EKSO opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 9,320.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 109.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 58.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

