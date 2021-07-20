Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Up 32.8% in June

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Ionix Technology stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Ionix Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20.
About Ionix Technology
See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Ionix Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionix Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.