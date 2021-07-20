Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Up 32.8% in June

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ionix Technology stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Ionix Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20.

About Ionix Technology

Ionix Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

