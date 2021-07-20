Analysts Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 105,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $847,350.00. Insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,300 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,621,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,441,000 after acquiring an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

