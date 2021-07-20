Morgan Stanley Boosts Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $287.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $287.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $308.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.77. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $315.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

