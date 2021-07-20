Inscription Capital LLC Buys 130 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist upped their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

Shares of MAR opened at $130.85 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

