Inscription Capital LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

