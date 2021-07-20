Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 23,991 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $73.59 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.