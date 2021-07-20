Twinbeech Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Twinbeech Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total transaction of $78,996.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,833 shares of company stock worth $10,018,540 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZPN stock opened at $143.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.08 and a 52 week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

