108,200 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 108,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $114,870,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $110,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vistra by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after buying an additional 3,700,526 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Vistra by 17,341.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,017,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $53,523,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 61,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.89 per share, for a total transaction of $980,889.70. Insiders bought a total of 104,730 shares of company stock worth $1,663,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

