Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 152.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 581,769 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 351,015 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,340,000 after purchasing an additional 371,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $65,657,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,992,000 after purchasing an additional 135,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -160.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

