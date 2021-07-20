Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,306 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.16% of Colfax worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.95.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,677 shares of company stock worth $17,173,157 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.