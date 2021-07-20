Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $8.47 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 748.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 35,269 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $240.41 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $468.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.