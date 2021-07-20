Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up about 9.8% of Marshfield Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marshfield Associates owned 0.55% of Cummins worth $208,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 48.1% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 324,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,139,000 after purchasing an additional 105,405 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1,223.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,153 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 352.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $233.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.16 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

