BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 597,609 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III accounts for about 1.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned 6.44% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $62,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 384,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 33,816 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 174,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 59,087 shares during the last quarter. 29.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYI stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.73. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $15.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

