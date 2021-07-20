Marshfield Associates Sells 18,185 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Marshfield Associates lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,585,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,185 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises about 3.8% of Marshfield Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $79,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.26. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $54.76.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.