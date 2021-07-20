Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $298,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RH by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $651.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $658.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a fifty-two week low of $277.00 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

