Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $298,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RH by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.
RH stock opened at $651.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $658.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a fifty-two week low of $277.00 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05.
RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.31.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.