Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 7,093 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Sonos worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,086,324.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,875,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,945 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,424. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

