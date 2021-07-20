Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,431 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 195,589 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 890,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

