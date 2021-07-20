Twinbeech Capital LP Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 252.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,852 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $103.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $116.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.23.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

