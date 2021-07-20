Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $323,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

